PARIS — French officials say one person has died and at least another is missing after an avalanche in the Alps near the Deux-Alpes ski resort.
The police unit in charge of setting up the rescue operation and authorities in the Isere region said the avalanche struck late Tuesday morning.
Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available.
The avalanche struck in on off-piste sector near the small town of Saint-Christophe-en-Oisans.
The rescue operation, which involves 30 people, 2 helicopters and canine units, is ongoing.
