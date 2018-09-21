GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has approved a request by retired auxiliary Bishop Robert Morneau to completely withdraw from the public ministry for failing to report priest abuse nearly four decades ago.

WLUK-TV reports that in a letter to Bishop David Ricken published in the diocesan newspaper The Compass, Morneau says he failed to report to local authorities an incident of abuse of a minor by a priest in 1979 and that the priest committed additional abuse several years later. The former priest, David Booyea, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1985 for sexually assaulting a child.

Ricken said Friday Morneau will not be celebrating Mass or the sacraments and will not preach or hold retreats. Rickens says there were no mandatory reporting requirements at that time.