GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has approved a request by retired auxiliary Bishop Robert Morneau to completely withdraw from the public ministry for failing to report priest abuse nearly four decades ago.
WLUK-TV reports that in a letter to Bishop David Ricken published in the diocesan newspaper The Compass, Morneau says he failed to report to local authorities an incident of abuse of a minor by a priest in 1979 and that the priest committed additional abuse several years later. The former priest, David Booyea, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1985 for sexually assaulting a child.
Ricken said Friday Morneau will not be celebrating Mass or the sacraments and will not preach or hold retreats. Rickens says there were no mandatory reporting requirements at that time.
