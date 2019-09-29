Historic Early Season Snow Storm in the NW
A powerful early season snow storm is impacting the Northwest this weekend with signifcant snowfall and very strong winds. Some spots could end up getting close to 4 FEET of snow after all is said and done. The webcam below was very Glacier National Park in NW Montana on Saturday.
Historic Early Season Snow Storm in the NW
Here's the weather story from the National Weather Service out of Missoula, MT. Take a look at the snowfall forecast, which suggests totals of nearly 4 FEET in some of the highest elevations - Good Grief!!
"A strong storm over the Northern Rockies will move out over the Northern Plains by Monday. This storm will be responsible for the development of an early season/major to potentially historic winter storm across portions of the Northern Rockies through Monday. This system will bring very heavy snowfall, high winds, blizzard conditions, and extreme impacts to travel to the region. Western Montana is forecast to see the brunt of the snowfall, with as much as 1 to 3 feet (locally more) possible. This system will also usher in a very cold airmass, at least for September standards, with daytime highs 20 to 30+ degrees below average. Many daily record low maximum temperature records are possible Saturday into Monday, especially across the Northern Great Basin/Rockies, and California."
Wild Temperature Swings This Week
Temperature swings over the next 3 to 5 days will be pretty wild. Monday will be very summer-like with temps warming into the 80s, but by Wednesday, it will feel like mid October!
Weather outlook for Sunday
Temps on Sunday will range quite a bit depending on where you are across the state. Note that highs will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the far northern MN, which will be nearly -10F below average for the last day of September. Meanwhile, folks in far southern MN will warm into the low/mid 70s, which will be nearly +5F above average. Temps will also warm through the night, which will set us up for a very mild Monday ahead, where temps will warm into the 80s across the southern half of the state!
Severe Threat Sunday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather across much of Minnesota and parts of far western Wisconsin late Sunday. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, there will certainly be a chance of a few strong to severe storms late Sunday evening. Stay tuned.
Severe Threat Monday
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will still be possible across parts of the state on Monday. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, there could still be a few warnings that pop up on Monday. Stay tuned.
Unsettled Weather Outlook
The weather outlook from AM Sunday to Monday night shows pretty active weather conditions unfolding across the Upper Midwest. A potent storm system will move through the area Sunday and Monday with areas of heavy rain and even strong to severe storms.
Heavy Rain Potential Ahead
Here's the precipitaiton outlook over the next 5 to 7 days. Note that some locations could potentially see some 1" to 2"+ tallies, especially across the far southern part of the state, where storms will linger a little longer on Monday and even Tuesday.
Warm & Muggy Monday
Monday is going to be a very warm day across the region with high temps warming into the low/mid 80s across the southern half of the state. Note that readings on Monday will be running nearly +10F to +20F above average for the first day of October.
Fall Colors Starting to Pop!
Take a look at the beautiful picture below (Courtesy: Kenneth Giannini) out of George Crosby Manitou State Park from earlier last week. Fall colors are really starting to pop up north and several locations are nearing peak closer to the international border.
Fall Color Update
Here's the latest fall color report from the MN DNR. Note that there is quite a bit of orange across the northeastern MN, which indicates 50% to 75% peak color. There is even a spot in the Arrowhead that is reporting peak color right now!
Typical Peak Color Across the State
According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it!
How Does Weather Effect the Leaves?
Did you know that weather has a big impact on the fall color? Weather conditions that are either too wet or too dry can lead to premature displays or even dull, muted color displays. The best weather would be a warm, wet summer that gives way to sunny, cool fall days. Read more below:
Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - September 23rd
"Warm weather followed by rain towards the weekend allowed for 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 22, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The much warmer than normal temperatures across Minnesota aided crop development in a much needed way. Harvest progress was made for most crops, but was limited due to rain towards the end of the week. Small grain harvest is nearing completion, while other crops are slowly starting to be harvested as farmers await drier conditions. Corn dented or beyond was 75 percent, 16 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Eight percent of corn was mature, 19 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 21 percent this week, 13 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 55 percent good to excellent, rising slightly from the previous week. Seventy-five percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, 9 days behind last year and 1 week behind the average. Thirty-six percent of soybeans have begun dropping leaves, 10 days behind last year and 1 week behind normal. Soybean condition remained steady at 55 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week."
Average First Frosts of the Season Nearing...
Looking back at the last 30 years of data at the MSP Airport, the average first frost (32F or colder) is October 12th, which is less than 1 month from now! The earliest was on September 20th back in 1991, but the latest was November 18th in 2016. Last year, our first frost was on October 11th.
Soggy September So Far...
It certainly has been a wet start to September. In fact, many locations around the state and around the region are running several inches above average. Green Bay, WI has had more than 9" of rain so far this month, which is by far the wettest September on record! Rochester, MN is currently at there 5th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record for Rochester was in 1986 when 10.50" of precipitation fell!
3rd Wettest Start to Any Year on Record at the MSP Airport
It certainly has been a wet go of things across the Upper Midwest this year. In fact, the Twin Cities has had 34.47" of precipitation this year, which is the 3rd wettest start to any year on record (through September 28th). The top spot through that date belongs to 1965, when 35.12" of precipitation fell through that date. By the way, if we didn't see anymore precipitation through the rest of the year, this would be the 22nd wettest year on record at the MSP Airport.