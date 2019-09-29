Historic Early Season Snow Storm in the NW

A powerful early season snow storm is impacting the Northwest this weekend with signifcant snowfall and very strong winds. Some spots could end up getting close to 4 FEET of snow after all is said and done. The webcam below was very Glacier National Park in NW Montana on Saturday.



_______________________________________________________________________

Here's the weather story from the National Weather Service out of Missoula, MT. Take a look at the snowfall forecast, which suggests totals of nearly 4 FEET in some of the highest elevations - Good Grief!!

"A strong storm over the Northern Rockies will move out over the Northern Plains by Monday. This storm will be responsible for the development of an early season/major to potentially historic winter storm across portions of the Northern Rockies through Monday. This system will bring very heavy snowfall, high winds, blizzard conditions, and extreme impacts to travel to the region. Western Montana is forecast to see the brunt of the snowfall, with as much as 1 to 3 feet (locally more) possible. This system will also usher in a very cold airmass, at least for September standards, with daytime highs 20 to 30+ degrees below average. Many daily record low maximum temperature records are possible Saturday into Monday, especially across the Northern Great Basin/Rockies, and California."





Wild Temperature Swings This Week

Temperature swings over the next 3 to 5 days will be pretty wild. Monday will be very summer-like with temps warming into the 80s, but by Wednesday, it will feel like mid October!



_________________________________________________________________________

Weather outlook for Sunday

Temps on Sunday will range quite a bit depending on where you are across the state. Note that highs will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the far northern MN, which will be nearly -10F below average for the last day of September. Meanwhile, folks in far southern MN will warm into the low/mid 70s, which will be nearly +5F above average. Temps will also warm through the night, which will set us up for a very mild Monday ahead, where temps will warm into the 80s across the southern half of the state!

___________________________________________________________________________

Severe Threat Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe weather across much of Minnesota and parts of far western Wisconsin late Sunday. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, there will certainly be a chance of a few strong to severe storms late Sunday evening. Stay tuned.

___________________________________________________________________________

Severe Threat Monday

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will still be possible across parts of the state on Monday. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, there could still be a few warnings that pop up on Monday. Stay tuned.



_____________________________________________________________________

Unsettled Weather Outlook

The weather outlook from AM Sunday to Monday night shows pretty active weather conditions unfolding across the Upper Midwest. A potent storm system will move through the area Sunday and Monday with areas of heavy rain and even strong to severe storms.



________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Rain Potential Ahead

Here's the precipitaiton outlook over the next 5 to 7 days. Note that some locations could potentially see some 1" to 2"+ tallies, especially across the far southern part of the state, where storms will linger a little longer on Monday and even Tuesday.

_________________________________________________________________________ Warm & Muggy Monday Monday is going to be a very warm day across the region with high temps warming into the low/mid 80s across the southern half of the state. Note that readings on Monday will be running nearly +10F to +20F above average for the first day of October. ___________________________________________________________________________ Warm & Muggy Monday Monday is going to feel like mid summer with very sticky dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Peak heat index values could also warm to near 90F across parts of southern Minnesota, which will be quite uncomfortable for early October. If you like the warmth and humidity, enjoy it because I'm not sure how many more days we'll have like it until next summer. _________________________________________________________________________