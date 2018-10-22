A Hopkins man hit by a car while walking along the side of a road over the weekend remains in the hospital with critical injuries Monday morning.

David Roger Ashlock, 68, was struck about 7:10 p.m. Saturday as he walked near 22nd Street and Century Avenue in Maplewood..

The incident has the Minnesota Department of Transportation reminding drivers and pedestrians to use caution as the number of crashes involving pedestrians and motor vehicles increases during the fall when daylight hours decrease.

“Pedestrians are more difficult to see when the sun rises later and sets earlier, increasing the risk of crashes,” said Ray Starr, acting state traffic engineer. “Motorists and pedestrians are equally at fault when we look at the crash data. Both groups need to know and obey the laws because basically we’re all pedestrians at some point in our day.”

So far this year, 28 pedestrians have been killed. In 2017, 42 pedestrians were killed and 1,053 were injured. That compares to 60 deaths and 1,037 injuries in 2016.

About one-third of pedestrian crashes happen during the weekday rush hour driving time, defined as 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. One out of every four pedestrian fatal crashes occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to MnDOT.

MnDOT issued these safety reminders for both drivers and those on foot, especially around crosswalks and intersections: