MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Autopsy results show a man who died while attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee accidently overdosed on drugs.
The Tennessean cited a toxicology report that said 32-year-old Michael Donivan Craddock Jr. of Mt. Juliet had cocaine, alcohol and high levels of a psychedelic amphetamine in his system when he died.
Craddock was found dead on June 8 in a car at a festival campground.
Dozens of people were treated for heat-related issues at the four-day summer festival. The death was the 13th in the festival's 17-year history.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme
A Massachusetts college student who was named his high school's valedictorian for his savvy tech skills hacked into unsuspecting investors' personal cellphones, email and social media accounts to steal at least $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin, according to documents provided by California prosecutors Wednesday.
National
Illinois lawmaker quits amid claim of posting nude photos
A first-term Republican state representative and member of an Illinois House anti-sexual harassment task force resigned Wednesday after an ex-girlfriend claimed that he posted nude photos of her on a fake social media account under her name.
Variety
Death Valley sets tentative world record for hottest month
Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record in July for the hottest month ever for the second straight year.
Books
White poet criticized for attempt at black vernacular
One of the country's leading liberal publications is apologizing for a poem in which a white writer attempts black vernacular.
National
White House: DOJ didn't consult Trump on 3D-printed guns
The White House said Wednesday that the Justice Department did not consult President Donald Trump when officials dropped litigation that would have prevented the posting of instructions on how to make 3D-printed plastic guns, which are illegal to own or assemble.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.