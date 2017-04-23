Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as they try to determine why a baby suddenly stopped breathing and was soon dead in Savage.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of 141st Street W. late Thursday morning regarding an unspecified emergency.

Scott County emergency dispatch soon alerted the officers en route that a “small child was not breathing,” a statement from police read.

The officers arrived, saw a 3-month-old girl there and unresponsive and a family member administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Officers took over CPR as fire and ambulance personnel came to the scene.

The girl was taken to Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, and “despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced deceased,” the police statement continued.

Now police wait to hear from the Hennepin County medical examiner’s officer about a cause and manner of death. The child’s identity has yet to be disclosed.