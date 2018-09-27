CAIRO — Egyptian security officials say an autopsy on a monk who had until recently belonged to a monastery where the abbot was killed showed clear signs of poisoning.

Speaking on Thursday, they said the autopsy was performed late Wednesday, hours after the monk was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital at the southern city of Assiut.

He was buried at St. Macarius monastery northwest of Cairo, where the abbot, Bishop Epiphanius, was killed in July. Two monks, one of whom defrocked, are on trial for the killing.

The monk, Zeinoun al-Maqari, was sent last month from St. Macarius to al-Muharraq monastery near Assiut, part of disciplinary action by the Coptic church following Epiphanius' death.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.