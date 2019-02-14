NAIROBI, Kenya — An autopsy shows that a Kenyan rights activist, missing for six days before her body was discovered in a city morgue, died from a botched abortion.

Many had feared that Caroline Mwatha's disappearance and death had to do with her work at the Dandora Social Justice Center which has been documenting illegal police killings and other violations.

Dr. Peter Muriuki, who conducted the autopsy for Mwatha's family, said she died of excessive bleeding both internally and externally. He said it was a result of a medical intervention removing the fetus.

Police asked a court Thursday to hold six people for 14 days to investigate Mwatha's death. They include the owner of the clinic where she died. Abortion is illegal in Kenya unless it's an emergency to save the mother.