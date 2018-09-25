WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An autopsy concludes that the toddler whose ambulance overturned after being struck by a drunken driver died from complications of a brain tumor.
Citing the autopsy released Monday, The Winston-Salem Journal reports Braylon Hunter Jenkins died in February from a loss of oxygen to the brain caused by tumor-induced swelling. But the report also said the crash knocked a tube from Braylon's body, which was a contributing factor to his death a day later.
The toddler was on his way to a North Carolina hospital after doctors in his native Virginia found a large mass on his brain.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jose Martin Duran Romero is charged with driving while intoxicated and without a license. Prosecutor Matt Breeding said he's yet to review autopsy findings to determine if more charges are merited.
