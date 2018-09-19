NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
AutoNation Inc., up 82 cents to $43.91
CEO Mike Jackson is departing after almost two decades leading the nation's largest auto dealership chain.
Fitbit Inc., up 31 cents to $6.11
The maker of wearable exercise trackers launched a platform that offers personalized coaching.
MGM Resorts International, up 78 cents to $28.37
The New York Post reported that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a big stake in the casino operator.
Praxair Inc., up $6.20 to $164.37
News outlets reported the industrial gases company is moving closer to U.S. antitrust approval of its merger with Germany's Linde.
Copart Inc., down $8.59 to $55.58
The operator of online vehicle auctions reported earnings that fell short of analysts' estimates.
Danske Bank A/S, down 55 cents to $12.92
The CEO of Denmark's largest bank resigned after an internal report found many suspicious accounts in an Estonian subsidiary.
Microsoft Corp., down $1.51 to $111.70
Technology companies lagged the market on Wednesday.
Halliburton Co., up 90 cents to $40.06
Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.