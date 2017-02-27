At least four automakers knew for years that Takata’s air bags were dangerous and could rupture violently, but continued to use those air bags in their vehicles to save on costs, lawyers representing victims of the defect asserted in a court document filed on Monday.

The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Takata’s rupture-prone air bags has so far painted automakers as unwitting victims duped by a rogue supplier that manipulated safety data to hide a deadly defect, linked to at least 11 deaths and over 100 injuries in the United States.

The fresh allegations against Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota, however, point to a far deeper involvement by automakers that used Takata’s defective air bags for years. The defect has prompted the nation’s largest automotive recall, affecting nearly 70 million air bags in 42 million vehicles.

The plaintiffs’ filing with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida came hours before Takata was expected to plead guilty to charges of wire fraud for providing the false data, a rare outcome for businesses accused of wrongdoing. Federal prosecutors also said last month that they had charged three Takata executives with fabricating test data, and fined the Tokyo company $1 billion.

In a filing in Florida last week, automakers pointed to Takata’s expected guilty plea to argue that the supplier alone was culpable, and that automakers were victims of a coverup. But the plaintiffs, who could gain from suing the deep-pocketed automakers alongside Takata, had long argued that the automakers were more deeply involved in the handling of the defect.

Last summer, the New York Times reported indications that automakers, rather than being the victims of Takata’s missteps, had pressed their suppliers to put cost before all else. That report focused on General Motors, which is not named in the Florida case, though plaintiff lawyers said they were preparing to take action against the company.

A filing by the plaintiffs said e-mails and internal documents turned over by Honda show that in 1999 and 2000, the automaker was intimately involved in developing a problematic propellant, or explosive, used in Takata’s air bags. The propellant is housed in a steel container called the inflater, which in the Takata case can rupture, shooting metal fragments toward the car’s driver or passengers.

That propellant, based on a volatile compound, raised concerns internally at Takata at the time, and long plagued the company’s engineers. And during testing of Takata’s inflaters in 1999 and 2000 at Honda’s own facilities, at least two inflaters ruptured, according to the filing. Still, Honda pushed a particularly problematic configuration of the propellant over Takata’s objections, the filing said. Honda chose Takata’s air bags because of their relative “inexpensiveness,” the filing quoted Honda documents as saying.

The first recalls of Takata’s air bags did not take place until almost a decade later, when Honda recalled 4,000 vehicles in 2008. The Times has reported that Honda and Takata became aware in 2004 of an air-bag explosion in a Honda Accord in Alabama that shot out metal fragments and injured the car’s driver. But the two companies deemed it “an anomaly” and did not issue a recall or seek the involvement of federal safety regulators.

The filing cites internal documents from Ford, Nissan and Toyota indicating that cost considerations influenced the automakers’ decision to adopt Takata’s air bags in the early 2000s, despite safety concerns.

The filing says that Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota were also aware of instances of ruptures years before any recalls.

It also mentions BMW, and points to circumstantial evidence that it was similarly involved. But the German automaker has so far refused to submit documents in the case, the filing said.

Representatives of Nissan, BMW and Toyota said the companies could not comment. Honda, Ford and Takata did not respond to requests for comment.