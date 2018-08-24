NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Hibbett Sports Inc., down $8.87 to $20.53
The sporting goods retailer cut its annual forecasts after a weak second quarter.
Gap Inc., down $2.79 to $29.65
The retailer said sales at Gap locations got worse compared to a year ago.
Autodesk Inc., up $20.89 to $157.20
The design software maker topped Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and its forecasts pleased investors.
ConocoPhillips, up 56 cents to $72.61
Energy companies rose as the price of oil continued to climb.
Express Scripts Holding Co., up 18 cents to $87.91
Cigna shareholders backed the insurer's planned takeover of the pharmacy benefit manager.
Salesforces.com Inc., up $4.47 to $152.30
Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market on Friday.
Arista Networks Inc., up $25.97 to $308.58
S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cloud networking company will be added to the S&P 500 on Tuesday.
Papa John's International Inc., up $1.97 to $44.70
The pizza chain said will initiate diversity training for employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a conference call.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.