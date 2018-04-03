DETROIT — U.S. auto sales grew 6.3 percent in March on rising sales of SUVs and pickup trucks.
Automakers sold more than 1.6 million vehicles for the month as buyers came out of hibernation after a cold, snowy winter.
Autodata Corp. says truck and SUV sales rose 16 percent while car sales plunged more than 9 percent. Nearly two-thirds of all vehicles sold were trucks or SUVs.
All major automakers except Nissan and Hyundai reported sales increases Tuesday. They were led by General Motors at nearly 16 percent and Fiat Chrysler, which was up almost 14 percent on strong Jeep sales.
GM announced Tuesday that after March it will stop reporting U.S. sales every month. Reports will now be done each quarter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
TV & Media
'Roseanne' wasn't just a hit on its first night
"Roseanne" wasn't just a hit on opening night. The revived ABC comedy had legs.
Business
Family seeks justice for youngest bridge collapse victim
The parents of the youngest victim killed by a collapsed bridge in Miami say they want justice for their daughter, describing her as a selfless teenager who aspired to become a lawyer.
Variety
Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy
One of the designers of a massive Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy has been arrested in Texas, federal authorities said Tuesday.
National
EPA chief draws Trump praise _ and ire
President Donald Trump offered a measured gesture of support for the embattled head of the Environmental Protect Agency on Tuesday but those words of encouragement for Scott Pruitt also came with a White House warning about the ethical questions surrounding his travel spending and ties to Washington lobbyists.
Business
Lawsuit blames pork giant for noxious farm smells
A low-cost, high-volume livestock method pioneered in North Carolina by the world's largest pork corporation came under fire Tuesday as jurors began hearing a lawsuit from neighbors who say it is endangering their health and making their lives miserable.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.