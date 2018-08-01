All Times Eastern

NASCAR

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m. & 1 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

Track: Watkins Glen International (road, 2.45 miles).

Race distance: 220.5 miles, 90 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. held off Matt Kenseth after starting third.

Last race: Kyle Busch rallied from the back to take first at Pocono.

Fast facts: Busch, who started 28th, picked up his second win in five races last week. He has six wins, his most since 2008. Busch won the title in 2015 with five victories. ...The so-called "Big Three" of Busch, Kevin Harvick and Truex have now won 16 of 21 races in 2018. Clint Bowyer has two victories and Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon have the other wins. ...Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson enters the weekend 15th in the playoff picture.

Next race: Consumers Energy 400, August 12, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

ZIPPO 200

Site: Watkins Glen

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 & 2:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:35 a.m., (NBCSN), race, 3 p.m., NBC

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 200.9 miles, 82 laps.

Last year: Busch beat Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski for his first series win at Watkins Glen.

Last race: Christopher Bell won at Iowa for the third race in a row.

Fast facts: Bell was the first series regular to win three in a row since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999. But it'll be tough to make it four straight on Watkins Glen's tricky road course. ...JR Motorsports announced on Monday that Travis Mack will take over for crew chief Jason Stockert in the No. 5 car driven by Michael Annett. Mack had been Kasey Kahne's crew chief on the No. 95 car team in the Cup series.

Next race: Rock N Roll Tequila 170, August 11, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last week: Busch won at Pocono for the 51st time in a NASCAR truck, tying him with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the most all time.

Next race: Corrigan Oil 200, Aug. 11, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last race: Alexander Rossi won Mid-Ohio after taking the pole. But he's still second in the standings, 46 points behind Scott Dixon.

Next race: ABC Supply 500, Aug. 19, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Hungary to widen his lead over rival Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 26, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Site: Kent, Washington

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 7 & 9 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals p.m., FOX.

Track: Pacific Raceways.

Last year: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel.

Last race: Blake Alexander came out on top at Sonoma.

Fast facts: Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) also won in Kent a year ago. ...Courtney Force holds first in Funny Car, 165 points ahead of Ron Capps, and Greg Anderson leads in Pro Stock. ...Brown, a former world champion, is just in sixth place in Top Fuel. He trails Steve Torrence, Tony Schumacher, Clay Millican, Leah Prichett and Doug Kalitta.

Next race: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, August 16-19, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com