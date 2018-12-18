Investigators are weighing whether a semitrailer truck driver suspected of running a stop sign in central Minnesota and hitting a pregnant woman’s car can be held legally responsible for two deaths.

Casey R. Myers, 30, of nearby Holdingford, died following the crash shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at a rural intersection near Sartell, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers was five months pregnant at the time of the crash. What would have been her second child did not survive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Lentz said Tuesday that “we’ve had a discussion internally with our crash [investigators] with how we code this, either a single or a double fatality.”

Once the case is forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, “that could end up being a question for prosecutors” to settle, Lentz said.

Myers’ death struck hard the Holdingford School District, where Myers’ husband, Matthew Myers, is a junior high math teacher and varsity boys basketball coach.

“This is very much a family type setting,” said Superintendent Chris Swenson, whose district serves slightly less than 1,100 students. “Words can’t sum up how heartbroken we are around here. Matthew is the sweetest, kindest person we’ve ever met.”

Swenson said counselors and clergy are being made available through the rest of the week for teachers, other employees and students.

Holdingford’s home basketball game scheduled for Thursday vs. Milaca has been postponed.

“We talked to the team last night and focused on priorities [and] paying attention to them,” Swenson said.

The driver of the semi, Corey William Planck, 46, of Star City, Ind., told authorities he didn’t see the stop sign.

Lentz said that “had there been some indication of alcohol or drug use,” Planck would have been arrested. He was not injured and free to go on his way, Lentz said.

“This is going to require further investigation to see if any other factors come into play,” such as distracted driving, the chief deputy said.

Planck, employed by Haselby Trucking in Royal Center, Ind., was driving northeast on County Road 133 toward Sartell. Myers was heading southeast on County Road 4 toward St. Cloud, stopped at a stop sign and entered the intersection when Planck struck her vehicle on the passenger side.