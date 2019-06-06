PHILADELPHIA — A shooting on a train in Philadelphia has left a man and a teenage boy wounded.
Authorities say a gunman opened fire aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, as the train neared the city hall station.
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both shot and were being treated at a hospital. Authorities say their injuries are not considered life threatening, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
The gunman was captured a short time later. But his name and what charges he's facing have not been disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
