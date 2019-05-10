DIGHTON, Mass. — Authorities say a 14-year-old Massachusetts boy has apparently been mauled to death by dogs.
A spokesman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in an email that police in Dighton responded to a 911 call about a dead male at a property in town at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The call was made by a neighbor who found the body.
Authorities say the victim is a 14-year-old boy from the neighboring town of Rehoboth. His name was not made public.
The dogs were taken into custody by animal control.
The death remains under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
No additional information was released.
