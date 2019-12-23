TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Florida were searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money.
In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the suspect was unable to get through the ATM's internal safe so no money was taken.
Authorities said a similar incident took place at another bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.
