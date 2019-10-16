CROCKETT, Calif. — Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire at a Northern California fuel storage facility that trapped thousands of people in their homes to avoid potentially dangerous air.

It took seven hours to contain a fire that erupted Tuesday afternoon at the NuStar Energy tank farm about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

The fire followed a 4.5-magnitude earthquake that hit the Bay Area Monday night but fire officials said they haven't determined whether that might have caused any problems at the tank farm.

The fire spewed an enormous black cloud that could be seen for miles and concern that it might contain hazardous particles prompted officials to warn about 12,000 people to stay indoors with their doors and windows sealed.

The warnings were lifted Tuesday night after the fire was contained.

The refinery, meanwhile, is shut down.