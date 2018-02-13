Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Kara Blevins, who is pregnant, was last seen about 5 p.m. Feb. 2 in the town of Akeley, on the border of Cass and Hubbard counties, according to a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime alert this week. Investigators from both counties are working on the case.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said Tuesday that investigators have yet to find evidence of a crime, but he added that authorities are following up on all leads, hoping to find Blevins.

“We’re just going to keep at it,” he said of the investigation.

Blevins was last seen wearing a light gray winter coat, white scarf and dark pants walking along Howard Lake Road near Akeley, located about three hours northwest of the Twin Cities. Authorities said they’re concerned for her welfare because of below-freezing temperatures and her pregnancy; she was also without a phone, car, money or extra clothing.

Blevins is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has blue eyes and reddish/blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3331 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.