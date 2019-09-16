WILSON, La. — Deputies in a Louisiana parish are looking for a driver who dragged a leashed dog to death behind a car.
News outlets report a citizen saw the dog being dragged Sunday afternoon along Louisiana highway 68 in Wilson and called the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jeff Travis says deputies have interviewed witnesses but haven't made any arrests.
Travis says the dog's body was recovered. The sheriff isn't sure what type of dog it is but says it's a larger breed.
Travis says the department has received photos sent by people who saw the car.
