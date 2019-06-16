OAK GROVE, Minn. — Anoka County authorities are searching Lake George in suburban Oak Grove for a swimmer who went under water.
The sheriff's office says it got a report around noon Saturday of a man who was drowning at Lake George Beach in Oak Grove. A 53-year-old Oak Grove man had removed his life jacket and was swimming near a boat when he began to struggle and went under.
The search resumed Sunday.
