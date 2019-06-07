COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of assaulting the mother of his two children in Cottage Grove and driving away with the girls.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the children, ages 1 and 3, are OK. The bureau earlier issued an Amber Alert which said the 25-year-old father was believed to be armed and should not be approached.
The father was last seen driving away in a minivan. Authorities did not immediately release the circumstance of his arrest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
In Met Council study, Carver County has most dirty lakes but also clean ones
Water quality can differ even in close proximity, Met Council study finds.
Local
Wisconsin officials worry farmers may turn to risky lenders
Wisconsin agriculture officials are concerned that farmers might be tempted by quick access loans and credit cards as many take on more debt this year.
Local
Johnson Controls accused of failing to report pollution
A Wisconsin company failed to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years, the state Department of Natural Resources said.
Local
C Line rapid bus launches today between Mpls. and Brooklyn Center
Metro Transit's first electric buses will link Mpls., Brooklyn Center.
Minneapolis
'It's about the kids': Longest-serving principal in Minneapolis schools retires
Ray Aponte has been a principal in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 25 years.