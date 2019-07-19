BRISTOL, Wis. — Authorities say a man who was pulled from a burning house in Bristol has died.
Sixty-seven-year-old James Weiss died Thursday shortly after he was brought to a hospital.
The Kenosha News reports that the fire was reported Thursday morning, and the Bristol Fire Department arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the single-story house.
A 41-year-old woman was out of the house when firefighters arrived. Firefighters went inside and pulled Weiss out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities say it is not believed to be suspicious.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Man sentenced to 3 years on riot charge in Virginia rally
A member of a white supremacist group has been sentenced to a little over three years in prison for violence at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia and political rallies in California.
National
Court deals major blow to hydropower transmission line
The New Hampshire Supreme Court dealt a possibly fatal blow Friday to plans for a hydropower transmission line that has raised concerns among communities and…
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, close lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Ex-NSA contractor sentenced to 9 years for stolen documents
A former National Security Agency contractor who stored two decades' worth of classified documents at his Maryland home was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.
Business
Agency says mining near Okefenokee poses 'substantial risks'
The federal agency that manages the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp says a private company's plan to mine minerals near the swamp edge could pose "substantial risks" to the environment, and some damage may be irreversible.