DORCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities say a man died when a farm machine ran over him in northeast Iowa's Allamakee County.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called Tuesday to a farm field northwest of Dorchester. The sheriff's office says a combine had backed up over the man when it was being maneuvered to unload corn.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding his name until his relatives have been notified about his death. He lived in Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Relief: Police recover stolen inflatable colon
There is a sigh of relief after police recovered a giant inflatable colon that is used to teach about the dangers of colon cancer.
Variety
Mourning and protests as Pittsburgh begins victims' burials
As thousands in Pittsburgh's Jewish community began burying their dead, President Donald Trump encountered hundreds of protesters when he quietly paid his respects.
Variety
Chef who exposed himself at women-focused party steps down
A South Carolina chef who exposed his genitalia and buttocks at an event showcasing women-owned businesses says he'll seek counseling.
Nation
Edmunds: How to shave hours off your next dealership visit
One of the most common complaints of car buyers is the amount of time it takes to wrap up a vehicle purchase. Depending on whom…
Nation
Rutgers player charged in New Jersey in alleged murder plot
Prosecutors in New Jersey say a Rutgers University football player has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to commit murder.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.