TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. — Racine County sheriff's officials are looking for a Green Bay woman who escaped from the Ellsworth Correctional Facility and apparently stole a pickup truck near the prison.
Authorities say 36-year-old Christine Abel turned up missing during a head count Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at the minimum-security facility in the Town of Dover. The sheriff's office says Abel may have taken a pickup truck from a residence in the area.
Abel has a criminal history of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.
