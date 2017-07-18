Despite pleas for information and early promises for accountability after a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond outside her southwest Minneapolis home, a wall of silence continues to surround authorities connected to the case.

Three days after the Saturday night shooting that captured international headlines, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency investigating the shooting, has released little — including the names of the officers involved. The identities of officer Mohamed Noor, 31, who fired the shot that killed Damond, and his partner, officer Matthew Harrity, 25, were each confirmed through Noor’s attorney and sources.

The shooting of Damond, a yoga instructor and meditation teacher from Sydney, Australia, who was scheduled to be married in August, occurred about 11:30 p.m. after family members said she called 911 to report a sexual assault occurring in an alley near her home between Washburn and Xerxes avenues S., in the Fulton neighborhood. Multiple sources said Damond approached the driver’s door of the squad car when Noor, who was in the passenger’s seat, fired across Harrity. The bullet went through the door, striking Damond in the abdomen.

Minnesota law requires that whenever police respond to an incident, certain data is always public, such as the names and addresses of witnesses and victims, whether police encountered resistance or a weapon was used and a brief factual reconstruction of events. The Minneapolis Police Department has released one report, with the description “ongoing BCA investigation” and the name of one man, who said in an interview he neither saw nor heard anything that night. The law also requires that transcripts of 911 calls are public records. On Tuesday morning the city said it was not public, but reversed course that afternoon, saying it would be made public once it was transcribed.

Tony Bouza, a former Minneapolis police chief ane New York City cop, called the lack of transparency “appalling.”

“First and foremost I find the authorities unwillingness to reveal any information really inexcusable and unacceptable,” said Bouza. “There is no reason to cripple an investigation that must go forward, but they ought to be a little more sensitive to the family’s leads and the public’s needs. I have never in my life encountered an incident where I couldn’t figure out what happened. This is incomprehensible.”

Video (02:54): Justine Damond's fiance says their 'hearts are broken' Video (02:54): Justine Damond's fiance says their 'hearts are broken'

Police Chief Janeé Harteau issued a statement Monday calling on the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to perform a speedy investigation, but has not been in public view. Department officials say Harteau, who is out of the state on a “personal, pre-scheduled out of the state trip,” is scheduled to return to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

After addressing the media Sunday after the shooting, and making several posts on social media, Mayor Betsy Hodges issued another statement Tuesday saying she is “committed to keeping the lines of communication open.”

Staff writers James Eli Shiffer and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.