“It feels good” to have Minnesota fugitive Lois Riess in custody, a U.S. marshal said Friday, hours after the arrest of the gambling grandmother wanted for murders in two states.

Riess, 56, was apprehended without incident Thursday night at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas, after a restaurant worker who had seen her picture on news reports called in a description of Riess and her car.

At a Friday news conference to announce the arrest, John Kinsey, deputy U.S. marshal in Florida, declined to name the establishment where two deputy U.S. marshals from Brownsville took Riess into custody about 8:25 p.m., but South Padre Island Police Chief Randy Smith said she was arrested at the Sea Ranch Restaurant and Bar.

Riess was being held in jail in Texas while authorities work to determine where her next stop will be, either Minnesota where she allegedly killed her husband in late March, or Florida, where she is accused of killing a 59-year-old woman and stealing her identity.

“We want her in Fort Myers to face charges,” said Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. But the most important thing is that “she can’t strike again and that was our main concern. There is a sense of relief that a killer is off the street.”

In Minnesota, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Friday to discuss the Riess case.

This photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals Thursday, April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas. Investigators believe she killed her husband in Minnesota then fled to Florida where she used the same gun to slay her doppelganger with the intention of assuming her identity. Riess had been on the run since at least late March. (South Padre Island Police Department via AP)

The search for the woman Marceno called a “stone-cold killer” and "coldblooded killer" began in Dodge County on March 23 when police found Riess’ husband, David, shot to death in the couple’s Blooming Prairie home. She was spotted at an Iowa casino the next day, but had left before authorities arrived.

About 10 days later, Riess, dubbed “Losing Streak Lois” because of her penchant for gambling and visiting casinos, was spotted in Fort Myers Beach. Video surveillance showed her eating at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery on Old San Carlos Boulevard and chatting with a woman later identified as Pamela Hutchinson.

Authorities say she killed Hutchinson in unit 404 of the Marina Village condo and took off with her white Acura, cash, credit cards and identity.

She was spotted on April 6 at a hotel in Ocala, Fla., and between April 7 and 8 at casinos in Louisiana. Most recently she had been seen on April 8 north of Corpus Christi.

In recent days, publicity about the case hit newspapers and TV stations nationwide, and billboards with Riess’ face went up across five southwestern states. That generated hundreds of tips, including Thursday’s, which led deputies to the grandmother of five.

According to Smith, Riess had stopped at one restaurant in South Padre Island but decided not to eat there. It was at that establishment a worker recognized her and called authorities.

Riess, who was wearing a yellow tank top, had moved on to the Sea Ranch Restaurant. That is where officers from the South Padre Island Police Department and deputies from the U.S. marshal’s office made the arrest, Smith said.

“No matter where she went, where she hid, we were going to get her,” Marceno said.

The news of Riess’ arrest brought joy to Daniele Watts Jeffreys, one of Hutchinson’s cousins, and some closure to the family.

“I am so happy, I am so happy,” she said in a phone interview. “We didn’t want anybody else to be hurt and now that she’s in custody she won’t. We still have to go through the judicial system and hopefully that won’t fail us.”

Riess has been charged with charged with murder, with grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft and criminal use of personal identification in Florida. Murder charges from Dodge County are pending.