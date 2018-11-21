COLTS NECK, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey continue to investigate a fire believed to have been intentionally set that killed two adults and two children.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says the fire Tuesday at a mansion in the upscale town of Colts Neck may be connected to another fire about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Ocean Township.

The victims' names haven't been officially released. But property records show the 5,700-square-foot (529-square-meter) home where the bodies were found is owned by Keith and Jennifer Caneiro.

The second fire occurred at a home listed under the name Paul Caneiro.

Paul Caneiro and Keith Caneiro are listed as executives at a technology firm, Square One.