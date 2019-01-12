DAVIS, Calif. — Authorities have identified a man who shot and killed a rookie police officer in Northern California and later took his own life during a standoff with police.
The Yolo County coroner said Saturday the man was 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.
The Sacramento Bee reports that court documents show Limbaugh was charged and convicted in a battery case and he agreed in November to surrender a semiautomatic rifle.
The newspaper said authorities have not determined where Limbaugh obtained the weapons he used in the Thursday night attack that killed 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona in the college town of Davis.
Police said a gunman on a bicycle ambushed the officer, shooting her as she investigated a car accident, then reloaded and narrowly avoided wounding others before walking away.
A motive has not been released.
