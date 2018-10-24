FRANKLIN, N.J. — Authorities say they've captured a man suspected of dumping his grandson's soiled diapers along several New Jersey roadways over the past year.
Franklin Township police say an officer acting on a hunch spotted 68-year-old William Friedman leaving a load of diapers in the area of Routes 47 and 40 around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. He was taken into custody after a traffic stop.
Friedman allegedly told police the diapers came from his grandson, adding that leaving them around town without getting caught "almost became a game."
Authorities say a motorcyclist crashed in June after running over a diaper Friedman had allegedly dropped. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and his bike was totaled.
Friedman has been charged with interference with transportation. He faces up to $1,000 in fines.
