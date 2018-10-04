ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Investigators are expected to reveal the cause of a car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that killed three people, including a father and his toddler son.
Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are holding a news conference Thursday with prosecutors and Allentown police. They're expected to discuss the contents of letters that 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer sent before the weekend blast that killed Schmoyer, his 2-year-old son Jonathan "JJ" Schmoyer and a friend, 66-year-old David Hillman.
The explosion scattered debris and body parts over several city blocks.
Schmoyer's grandmother, Kathleen Pond, told WFMZ she received a letter. She did not reveal what he wrote, but told the station: "Maybe in my heart I knew he would do it to himself, but never to JJ."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.