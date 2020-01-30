Authorities are investigating an incident where a man with a gun threatened a young boy who was getting off a school bus in north Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood.

The Jan. 27 episode was apparently witnessed by a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy, who wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant that at the time he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of N. 29th and Lyndale avenues, in an unmarked squad. The boy, who the deputy estimated was 8 or 9 years old, hopped off the bus and was crossing the street in front of a black BMW 550I, occupied by four men, the affidavit said. A man in the front passenger seat rolled down the window and pointed a black handgun at the youth, according to the affidavit. The young boy dove to the ground “for fear of getting shot,” as the BMW sped away, the affidavit said.

The deputy wrote that he followed the suspect vehicle and radioed its plate numbers in to dispatchers, discovering that it was stolen.

A Minneapolis police squad car soon joined the chase and tried to pull the BMW over, but “the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit said. Authorities tried to keep up, but eventually called off the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the affidavit. The BMW was found abandoned at N. 24th and 4th avenues a short time later and towed to the department’s forensic garage to be searched for possible clues, the affidavit said.

As of Thursday, detectives were still trying to identify the suspected gunman.