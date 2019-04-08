MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a skydiver fell to his death in southern New Jersey when his parachute apparently failed to deploy.
The 54-year-old man was found around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on Brookdale Boulevard in Monroe Township. His name has not been disclosed.
Authorities say the man had jumped from a plane operated by Skydive Cross Keys. The company says the man was an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 jumps to his credit.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the accident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump's choice to replace Nielsen focuses on southern border
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned amid President Donald Trump's growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.
Business
Spacewalking astronauts tackle battery, cable work
Spacewalking astronauts are tackling battery and cable work outside the International Space Station.
Nation
Authorities: Man killed in New Jersey parachuting accident
Authorities say a skydiver fell to his death in southern New Jersey when his parachute apparently failed to deploy.
Nation
Murder trial for officer delayed pending immunity appeal
The murder trial for a Huntsville police officer who shot a suicidal gunman last year is being delayed so he can appeal a judge's ruling that he's not immune from prosecution.
Variety
Delta tops long-running ranking of US airlines
Delta Air Lines comes in first in a long-running study that ranks U.S. airlines by how often flights arrive on time and other statistical measures.…