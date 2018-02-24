MASSILLON, Ohio — Authorities say two teenagers were found shot in a wooded area of Ohio and authorities are trying to determine how they died.
Jackson Township police say a Canal Fulton police officer checking on a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy's welfare found them together around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Jackson Township, about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Police found a handgun.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy died at a hospital early Saturday. Both were shot in the head.
The teens were students at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton.
Their deaths come just a few days after police say a 13-year-old boy shot himself at a Jackson Township middle school. He died Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.