Woodbury police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person injured.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to a residence on the 700 block of Lake Ridge Drive on a call of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, said Woodbury police spokeswoman Michelle Okada.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Monday morning, she said.

The shooter left the scene in a silver vehicle and was still on the run.

“This was not a random incident,” Okada said. “The subject is known to the victim. At this time, there is no concern for safety in the area of Lake Ridge Drive.”

The BCA and Woodbury police are investigating.