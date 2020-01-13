TOWN OF RICHFIELD, Wis. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home in central Wisconsin.
Wood County sheriff's officials sid a family member of the man who owned the home in the Town of Richfield arrived Sunday and found both the man and woman dead. Authorities identify the victims as the homeowner, 26-year-old James Wypych, and 23-year-old Makela Lange. Friends and family had not seen the victims since around Christmas.
The cause of death of each victim has not yet been confirmed. The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory was asked to help with the investigation. More toxicology tests will be conducted. Authorities say the public is not in danger.
