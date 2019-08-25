GONVICK, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a home near the northwestern Minnesota town of Gonvick.
The Polk County sheriff's office says deputies were dispatched to the home on a report of an assault late Friday and found the man dead. A woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in connection with the incident.
The sheriff's office says there's no danger to the public but released few other immediate details.
The name of the man was withheld pending notification of relatives.
