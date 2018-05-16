ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities have identified a Rockville man who died when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed and ended up on flipped over in the Sauk River.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Catalino Alvarado's SUV went through a rural intersection, struck a sign and a tree and ended up in the river early Tuesday.
A passer-by reported the crash about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Rescue crews extricated Alvarado from the SUV but life-saving efforts at the scene failed.
Alvarado also was known as Jose Vasquez.
