OSHKOSH, Wis. — Authorities have identified a 71-year-old Oshkosh man found dead inside his home after it caught fire.
Emergency responders found the body of Wayne Trader about 10 p.m. Saturday. No one else was in the house at the time.
The cause of death and the cause of the fire haven't been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
FBI investigating substance that caused Dinkytown evacuations
The substance found at a Minneapolis apartment building caused hundreds of students to evacuate and shut down nearby stores Tuesday.
Local
Curious Minnesota
Curious Minnesota is a community-driven project that puts readers' inquiries at the center of our reporting.
Minneapolis
After judge intervenes, settlement talks resume in Jamar Clark lawsuit
The city rejected an earlier agreement, now Clark's attorneys say they want more.
Local
Which reader question about Minnesota should we answer next?
Help us pick the next Curious Minnesota question.
National
Health care advocates continue push for Medicaid expansion
Advocates for Medicaid expansion say accepting the federal money as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed would make treatment for opioid addiction more affordable.