Authorities have identified the Minnesota man who fell to his death while he and his son attempted to climb Granite Peak — the highest peak in Montana and on of the most difficult summits to climb in the Lower 48.

Eric Lindberg, 65, of Circle Pines, died Saturday when he fell 150 to 200 feet after he apparently lost his footing, authorities said Thursday. He and his son, who were attempting to climb the highest points in each state, were about 200 feet from the Granite Peak summit in the Beartooth Mountain range north of Yellowstone National Park. The two, both experienced climbers, were not roped together, said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, who helped oversee the recovery effort.

“It doesn’t appear that anyone did anything wrong. It was a tragic accident,” he said. “Granite is one of the most rugged if not the most rugged in the Lower 48.”

Reaching Granite Peak’s summit at 12,807 feet involves trekking along exposed areas, scree and permanent snow fields.

Knowing his father didn’t survive the fall, the son had to hike at least six hours down the mountain before he was able to notify authorities about the accident. His body was recovered Tuesday after bad weather hampered earlier efforts by a team that had to fly in by helicopter and drop down to recover the body.