Authorities say the man killed by police in a Brooklyn Center home last week was shot multiple times and lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office officially identified the man on Tuesday as 21-year-old Kobe E. Dimock-Heisler.

Officers were called to his home in the 5900 block of N. Halifax Avenue on Friday shortly after 4:20 p.m. on a report of a young man wielding a hammer and a knife who was fighting with his grandparents.

Soon after arriving, officers reported gunfire in the house. Dimock-Heisler died at the scene from several shots fired by the officers.

Friends and relatives said Dimock-Heisler, who lived with his grandparents, was on the autism spectrum.

Neighbors reported hearing an argument in the home before police arrived.

Dimock-Heisler doesn’t appear to have a criminal record.

His grandparents, both in their mid-70s, were not hurt during the altercation. Property records show they have owned the home for nearly 50 years.

Responding officers had on body cameras and were placed on standard administrative leave. Their identities have yet to be released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation, which is typical following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

A memorial for Dimock-Heisler is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday at Estes Funeral Home in north Minneapolis. On Sunday, a celebration of life is scheduled to start with a bicycle ride from the Stone Arch Bridge in downtown Minneapolis to Palmer’s Bar in the Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood.