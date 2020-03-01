LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Authorities on Sunday identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lakeville.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Kent Krueger, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the Friday confrontation with Dakota County sheriff's deputies.
The sheriff's office said earlier that deputies were serving an emergency order for protection that called for the man to be removed from the home when he opened fire. One deputy returned fire, killing the man, authorities said in a statement.
The man was wanted on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer, the statement said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the case.
