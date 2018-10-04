WAUSAU, Wis. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died at the Marathon County Jail.
The sheriff's office identifies the inmate as 56-year-old Melissa Graebner-Young. She was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested for fifth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Authorities say Graebner-Young suffered a medical emergency after arriving at the jail. Corrections officers and paramedics tried to revive her but were unsuccessful.
WSAW reports an autopsy was completed Wednesday but results likely won't be known for several weeks.
The investigation into her death continues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Only one bidder remains for $2B Southwest light-rail project
The lone bidder to build the 14.5-mile light rail line linking downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie is Lunda/C.S. McCrossan.
St. Paul
Should the Gold Line bus loop through downtown St. Paul or end at Union Depot?
Transit advocates disagree where the east metro transit line should stop in St. Paul.
Local
Shortage of school workers in Minnesota hampering some operations
Programs in districts all over the state are being hit.
Variety
Big news at Como Zoo: Newborn giraffe enters world at 5 feet 8 inches tall
Things will soon be looking up for many visitors to the Como Zoo in St. Paul, where a giraffe was born this week.Weighing in at…
Local
Mark Olson, bank executive and Federal Reserve Board member, dies at 75
Mark Olson brought rural banking values to prominent public-sector positions in Washington, D.C., leading to appointments on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and a…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.