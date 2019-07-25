Authorities have identified the woman who died in a fiery crash over the weekend in Shakopee after passersby pulled her from the wreckage.
Mandy L. Wojnarowski, 46, of Hopkins, hit a traffic signal pole Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 101 near Stagecoach Drive, leaving her car engulfed in flames.
Wojnarowski died from injuries suffered during impact, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
