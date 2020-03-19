Authorities on Thursday identified the woman who was run over and killed in Brooklyn Park by a school bus driver who is charged with fleeing the scene.

Devon Lizbeth Doherty, 45, was hit about 6:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive, just a few hundred feet from her home, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jason R. Rynders, 33, of Maple Grove, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash. made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon and was released from jail with conditions but paying no bail.

Rynders was driving for Maple Grove-based Northstar Bus Lines as the bus was heading for Friendship Academy, a Minneapolis charter elementary school, with children aboard.

Police investigators spoke with Rynders, “who admitted to hearing a noise and exiting his bus but said he did think he hit anyone,” according to the criminal complaint.

A motorist called police and told responding officers that he noticed the bus parked on the right side of the road before he felt a bump as he drove on Humboldt Avenue at roughly 30 miles per hour.

Jason Rynders Credit: Hennepin County jail

He got out of his vehicle, saw that he hit a woman and yelled to the bus driver standing outside to call 911, according to prosecutors. Instead, Rynders drove off in the bus, the complaint read.

Doherty worked as a paralegal at Minneapolis-based Messerli and Kramer, according to her online obituary.

Survivors have decided to not have a memorial service, citing the coronavirus pandemic, the obituary explained.