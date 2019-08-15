Authorities have identified the dump truck driver who failed to slow for traffic on a south metro highway, hit a car in front of him and died.

Gregg R. Orloff, 64, of Maplewood, died on the scene of the crash during the morning commute Monday on Hwy. 55 at Argenta Trail in Inver Grove Heights, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Orloff was heading west on Hwy. 55 shortly before 8 a.m., when the car ahead slowed as the traffic signal changed, according to the State Patrol.

The truck driver swerved to the right, clipped the back of the car, rolled on its side and hit the traffic signal pole, the patrol said. The crash scene had the highway shut down for an extended period of time.

The car’s driver, 47-year-old Katrina G. Coss, of Inver Grove Heights, escaped injury.

Orloff served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, according to his obituary online. His survivors includes two children.