Authorities Monday identified the husband and wife who were killed in central Minnesota when their horse-drawn buggy was hit from behind on a rural road.

Robert A. Keppers, 72, and Mary J. Keppers, 66, both of Avon, died after they were hit about 11:15 a.m. Sunday while traveling along the shoulder of County Road 9 north of Avon, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Marc L. Knapp, 23, of Avon, was driving north when he struck the single-horse buggy and sent it into the ditch. The horse also died.

Several people stopped to assist and help with resuscitation efforts, the Sheriff's Office said.

A photo of the crash scene from the Sheriff's Office shows an orange triangle on the back of the crumpled buggy, a sign used to alert motorists of a slow-moving vehicle ahead.

"It's unusual to have somebody with their horse and buggy on a county road," Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jon Lentz said. "On township roads, it's not that unusual."