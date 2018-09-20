Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash in the middle of the night in Plymouth.

Clay A. LeVasseur, 24, of Otsego, was traveling just west of Medicine Lake in the 11900 block of 26th Avenue N. about 4 a.m. Saturday, when he crashed, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

LeVasseur was dead at the scene, the examiner’s office added.

Police were expected to release further details about the crash Thursday afternoon.