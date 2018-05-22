WATERTOWN, S.D. — Authorities have identified a Minnesota man who died in a crash in northeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Jimmy Westrud, of Brooten, Minnesota, was riding a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 212 when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and into the path of a pickup pulling a trailer.

The crash happened 8 miles west of Watertown about midday Friday. Westrud later died of his injuries.

The pickup driver wasn't hurt.